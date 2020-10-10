Knight Riders perform another Houdini Act

Kolkata snatch win as self-destructive Kings XI lose again

By | Published: 9:35 pm

Abu Dhabi: Sunil Narine and Prasidh Krishna displayed ice-cool temperament at the death as Kolkata Knight Riders pulled off a stunning two-run victory over a self-destructive Kings XI Punjab in an IPL game on Saturday.

Dinesh Karthik’s side pulled off yet another Houdini Act after they were seemingly down and out when KXIP opening pair KL Rahul (74) and Mayank Agawal (56) had put on 115 runs in 14.2 overs while chasing 165.

It looked like it would be only a matter of time when KXIP would wrap up the match and snap their four-match losing streak. But in the end, KXIP made a mess towards the end of their run chase to suffer their sixth defeat from seven matches and fifth on the trot while KKR notched up their fourth win in six matches.

KXIP will now need a mathematical miracle to qualify. The Mohali-based outfit needed 22 from the final three overs but the match turned on its head in the 18th over. Nicholas Pooran (16) gifted his wicket in the over bowled by Narine who conceded just two runs.

Needing 20 runs in the last two overs, KXIP lost two wickets in the space of three balls, including that of Rahul, in the penultimate over bowled by pacer Prasidh Krishna. KXIP needed 14 runs from the last over and six of the final delivery to take the match to Super Over but

Glenn Maxwell could only score a boundary for KXIP to lose the match by two runs.

Opting to bat, a counter-attacking 58 off just 29 balls by skipper Dinesh Karthik and opener Shubman Gill’s 57-run knock helped KKR post 164 for 6. Karthik’s decision to bat first seemed to be backfiring as KKR were struggling at 63 for 3 in the 11th over but he changed the complexion of the innings with a magnificent knock which included eight fours and two sixes.

The KKR captain, who was run out in the last ball of the innings, had some exquisite shots and his placements were brilliant, besides his top-class running between the wicket. His fifty came off just 22 balls. Young opener Gill contributed a 47-ball 57 which had five fours.

The 82-run stand between Karthik and Gill for the fourth wicket was the cornerstone of the KKR innings on a slow and difficult pitch. KKR, however, made a disastrous start, losing two wickets for just 25 runs in the powerplay.