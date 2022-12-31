Research about higher education opportunities before choosing college, students told

Koteshwar Rao said that the students should select the educational institutions or colleges based on multiple factors including their reputation

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:13 PM, Sat - 31 December 22

Nalgonda: KL University principal Dr L Koteshwar Rao has on Saturday exhorted the students to choose the courses and colleges for their higher education after going through multiple-factors.

Speaking at a programme organised by Telangana Today, Namasthe Telangana and KL University on “Higher education opportunities after Intermediate” here, Koteshwar Rao said that the students should select the educational institutions or colleges based on multiple factors including their reputation.

He suggested six tips to help students and their parents to arrive at a decision in selecting the colleges or universities for higher education. First, the students should take feedback from the current students of the educational institute. Secondly, opinion of passed out students should be collected. Thirdly, the students can talk to the faculty of the college to form an idea on the educational institutions.

Curriculum and encouragement of the college towards start up culture should also be taken in to consideration while choosing a college for higher education.

He said the students can get good job opportunities only when there was no difference between the curriculum of the college and industry requirements. Whatever course the students pursue students can get top jobs if excelled in the coding.

The employees, who would enhance their skills time to time would have job guarantee even in recession periods also. The success of the students should be the main target of the educational institutions, then only they would get good reputation in the education sector, he added.

Prof J V Shanmukh Kumar of KL University said that grading obtained by the college or university by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) should be considered as a deciding factor to come to idea on quality of education.

For engineering education, the students should select the colleges, which would take care of large scale production to the prototypes of the students.

Director of Pragathi junior college Shashidhar, Namasthe Telangana Nalgonda Branch Manager T Mahender Reddy and Namasthe Telangana bureau in-charge Mahender Reddy attended the programme.