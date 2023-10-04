KL University students bag Rs 50 lakh job offers

Hyderabad: KL University students excelled at the national and international level campus placements with seven students receiving job offers with an annual package of Rs.50.57 lakh. Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, KL University Vice Chancellor G Parthasarathy Varma said four students from Vijayawada campus and three students from Hyderabad campus were selected for […]

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:49 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Hyderabad: KL University students excelled at the national and international level campus placements with seven students receiving job offers with an annual package of Rs.50.57 lakh.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, KL University Vice Chancellor G Parthasarathy Varma said four students from Vijayawada campus and three students from Hyderabad campus were selected for the jobs with an annual salary of Rs.50.57 lakh in an international company named Nutanix.

The students were receiving the best placements due to training imparted to students to become proficient in coding from the first year and academics as per the industrial requirements, he said.

KL University Hyderabad Campus Director and Principal Dr. Ramakrishna said the university teachers were working with the aim to provide 100 per cent jobs to students.