Know more about Telangana’s schemes, policies and movements

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:20 PM, Mon - 20 June 22

Hyderabad: This article will help you deal with questions related to Telangana State in the upcoming government recruitment exams. Here are a few sample questions on Telangana policies and movements that you can practice.

Telangana Policies

1. Interest free loans for self-groups (50 lakh members in 144.22 lakh SWG) of Telangana State have been increased from – to -?

a) From Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh

b) From Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh

c) From Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 8 lakh

d) From Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh

Ans: a

2. Which among the following is correct regarding the diet charges increased monthly amounts in all SC, ST, BC Minority, handicapped welfare hostels, Ashram Schools and residential Schools in Telangana State.

a) Rs 950 for students of 3rd to 7th classes (It was Rs 750 previously)

b) Rs 1,100 for students of 8th to 10th classes (It was Rs 850 previously)

c) Rs 1,500 for students of Intermediate to PG (It was Rs 1050 previously)

d) All the above.

Ans: d

3. Match the following:

Scheme Date of Inauguration

1. Aasara i) 3 July 2015

2. Harita Haram third stage ii) 8 July 2016

3. Harita Haram second stage iii) 12 July 2017

4. Harita Haram first stage iv) 8 November 2014

a) 1-i, 2-ii, 3-iii, 4-iv

b) 1-iv, 2-iii, 3-ii, 4-i

c) 1-ii, 2-iii, 3-iv, 4-i

d) 1-iv, 2-i, 3-ii, 4-iii

Ans: b

4. What is the amount of financial help given by the government to families of victims of sun stroke under the Apathbandhu Scheme?

a) Rs 60,000 b) Rs 50,000 c) Rs 70,000 d) Rs 75,000

Ans: b

5. Who acts as the Chairperson of health and nutrition executive committee in Grama Jyothi programme?

a) Sarpanch

b) Vice-Sarpanch

c) Woman in ward members

d) Male member in village ward

Ans: c

6. Match the following

Scheme Place of inauguration

1. KCR Kit i) Hyderabad

2. Distribution of sheep ii) Bhudan Pochampally

3. Telangana Palle pragathi iii) Kondapaka

4. Netannlu cheyutha scheme iv) Kowdipalli

a) 1-i, 2-ii, 3-iii, 4-iv

b) 1-i, 2-iii, 3-iv, 4-ii

c) 1-i, 2-iv, 3-ii, 4-iii

d) 1-ii, 2-iii, 3-i, 4-iv

Ans: b

Telangana Movement

1. Which of the following incidents prompted Vinoba Bhave to initiate the Bhoodan Movement in India?

a) Nalgonda incident b) Srikakulam incident

c) Naxalbari incident d) Madhubani incident

Ans: a

2. Who had the title of ‘Abhinava Dandi’?

a) Tikkana b) Gona Buddha Reddy

c) Nannaya d) Ketana

Ans: d

3. Who constructed ‘Swayambhu Temple in Hanamkonda’?

a) Betaraju-I b) Prolaraju-II

c) Betaraju-II d) Rudramadevi

Ans: b

4. Who wrote the book ‘Simhasana Dvatrimshika’?

a) Koravi Gopa Raju b) Rudradeva

c) Marana d) Ketana

Ans: a

5. Which of the following word is not related to Telangana?

a) Dawakana b)Jaga c)Baduga d) Asara e)Gumastha f)Bottamu

g) None of the above

Ans: g

6. Match the following?

i)Yendluri Sudhakar 1) Milan

ii) Samala Sadasiva 2) Yadi (prose collecton)

iii) Sarva Devarabhatla 3) Netra parvam (Poem about Musi river)

iv) Dasarathi Narasimha 4) Angaale nippuravalu (Collection of poems)

a) i-1 ii-2, iv-3, iii-4.

b) i-1, ii-2, iii-3, iv-4

c) ii-1, iii-2, iv-3, i-4

d) i-1, iv-2, ii-3, iii-4.

Ans: a

7. Which of the following is correct about Ravi Narayana Reddy?

a) He trained revolutionaries in guerrilla warfare

b) He opposed Ayyangar Committee

c) He founded the Navya Sahithi Samstha

d) All the above.

Ans: d

8. What is the main concept of Vishalaandhra?

a) Linguistic favouritism

b) Plunder of Telangana resources

c) Regional favouritism

d) All the above

Ans: d

To be continued…