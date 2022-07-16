Know the monsoon effect on Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:39 PM, Sat - 16 July 22

Hyderabad: These practice questions focusing on Telangana will aid aspirants better prepare for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. Oldest Buddhist sites in Suryapet are

a) Phanigiri

b) Gajulabanda

c) 1 and 2

d) None of the above

Ans: c

Explanation:

• Phanigiri, a village in Tirumalagir mandal, Suryapet district is home to a Buddhist complex adorned with a massive Stupa along with two apsidal halls with stupas in it. There are two large footprints here which are believed to be that of Lord Buddha. Three Viharas once served as the dwelling for the Buddhist monks. The village was known was Dharmachakrapuram earlier, but later it’s name was changed to Phanigir.

• Also located in Suryapet district, Gajulabanda features excavated Buddhist structures including a Stupa, Vihara complex and a Chaitya. A unique quality of the Stupa is that it is not supported by Ayaka pillars unlike those at Amaravati and Nagarjunakonda. There are also antiquities with stucco figurines and two sculptured lions carved in limestone.

2. Which one of the following district receives highest rainfall during South-West monsoon season in Telangana?

a) Mulugu b) Kumaram Bheem-Asifabad c) Mahabubnagar d) Adilabad

Ans: a

Explanation: South –West monsoon season begins in June and ends in September. Mulugu district receives highest rainfall (1099 mm) followed by Kumaram Bheem- Asifabad district (1020 mm) and after that Adilabad district (1004 mm). Mahabubnagar district receives only 475 mm annual rainfall in Telangana.

3. What is the normal or average rainfall in southwest monsoon season in Telangana?

a) 705.4 mm b) 710.4 mm c) 715.4 mm d) 720.4 mm

Ans: d

Explanation: Telangana receives an average or normal rainfall of about 905.4 mm. The average rainfall is 720.4 mm during the southwest monsoon season in the State.

4. What type of rainfall occurs during northeast monsoon season in Telangana?

a) Mountainous b) Cyclonic c) Convectional d) None of the above

Answer: b

Explanation: The northeast monsoon contributes 13% rainfall of the State and the average rainfall is 124.9 mm only. In October and November, the low-pressure systems and tropical cyclones form in the Bay of Bengal which, along with the northeast monsoon brings rains to southern Telangana.

5. In the Telangana, 80 per cent rainfall is received in?

a) Southwest monsoon season b) The retreating season

c) Summer Season d) None of the above

Ans: a

Explanation: The Southwest monsoon season starts from June and ends in September. It contributes about 80 per cent of the annual rainfall which means the State receives good rainfall in southwest monsoon period. But it varies from district to district.

6. In which month does northeast monsoon arrive in Telangana?

a) August b) September c) October d) November

Ans: c

Explanation: The northeast monsoon begins in October and ends in November. It contributes 13 per cent rainfall of the State and the average rainfall is 124.9 mm only. Northeast monsoon is least important in the stateS because it gives very less rainfall.

For more questions, visit the TS BC Study Circles Telegram group https://t.me/ Ukk7l_n7wJxmMjll.

To be continued…

By K Aloke Kumar

Director,

Telangana State BC Study Circles