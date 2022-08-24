KnowledgeHut upGrad launches Data and AI Engineering bootcamps

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:54 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Hyderabad: KnowledgeHut upGrad on Wednesday announced the launch of its industry redefining Data engineering and AI engineering bootcamps as part of which programmes will be offered in flexible online self-paced and blended learning formats for an integrated learning experience.

The data engineering bootcamp will be structured in two phases. In the foundation phase, candidates will learn about cutting-edge tools and technologies including Data warehousing, Linux, Python, SQL, Hadoop, MongoDB, Big Data processing, Big Data security, AWS etc. In the advanced learning phase, learners will be designing and creating databases, capturing and analyzing data, building APIs with CRUD functionalities, preparing data models, etc., a press release said.

The AI engineering course is designed with a problem-solution approach where learners will gain insights about the deployment of Python Basics, Statistics and Math, Machine Learning and Neural Networks.

Interested candidates can register themselves on the website https://www.knowledgehut.com/data-science/data-engineer-bootcamp-course.