KNRUHS issues notification for Homeopathy courses

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Friday issued a notification for admission into BHMS (Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery) courses under management quota for 2020-21 in private homeo colleges affiliated to it in Telangana.

The qualifying criteria for candidates who are in the general category is 40 percentile with a cutoff score of 113 while for SC/ST and OBC students, the qualifying criteria is 30 percentile with a cutoff score of 87. Candidates who fall under Persons with Disability (OC) category, the qualifying criteria is 35 percentile with a cutoff score of 99, the KNRUHS notification said. The cutoff score for OC/PC/SC/ST candidates is only for the purpose of eligibility for admission and there is no reservation in Management Quota.

For technical queries contact: 8466924522/9704093953 and for clarifications on regulations: 9490585796/8500646769 from 10 am to 6 pm only.

