KNRUHS notifies first phase web counselling for BHMS course

KNRUHS notified the first phase of web-based counselling for admissions into BHMS course under Management quota in affiliated private Homeo colleges.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:06 PM, Thu - 19 January 23

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Thursday notified the first phase of web-based counselling for admissions into BHMS (Bachelor in Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery) course under Management quota (B&C category) in affiliated private Homeo colleges.

Candidates whose names are notified as eligible candidates in the provisional final merit list for the course under Management Quota for 2022-23 on the KNRUHS website are eligible to exercise web options from 8 am on January 20 to 6 pm on January 21 through website https://tsbhmsmq.tsche.in.

The seats available under the management quota include 35 seats in B-category and 15 seats in C-category each in JIMS Homeo College, MNR Homeo College and Hamsa Homoeo College. At DEV’s Homeo College, 17 seats in B Category and 8 in C Category are available.

Candidates who are included in the list of in-eligible candidates to participate in Central/State /UT/ Institutional/Central Pool Quota/ AIQ (Private Institute) counselling, 2022 for admission to ASU and H UG-courses for the A.Y 2022-23, as communicated by Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) are not permitted to exercise web options.

