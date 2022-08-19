Kohinoor celebrates handlooms

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:02 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

Hyderabad: An exclusive gallery of pictures called ‘Kohinoor’ showcasing the significance of handloom by Sudha Jain was launched recently. The photographs were unveiled by Sudha Jain, who was a runner up at Mrs Asia Pacific 2017.

The pictures have been exclusively clicked by Kairos, a recognised photography team which specialises in model photography with a distinctive view, defining pictures with focus on textile and pattern which are showcased in more refined way, Sudha Jain said, “Kohinoor celebrates the queens around the world, who have marked their names in history – not only for their beauty, but for their brave decisions which have caused a revolution.

Kairos and I are a special team who understand how to make a lasting impression by bringing together a team that specialises in garments particularly handloom, the selection of the right models for the occasion, the photography by requirement and the entire process that creates magic.”