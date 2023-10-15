Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy to contest from Munugode again

Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy said on Sunday that he would contest from the Munugode assembly constituency as a BJP candidate

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:54 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

File Photo: Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy

Yadadri-Bhongir: BJP screening committee member Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy said on Sunday that he would contest from the Munugode assembly constituency as a BJP candidate.

Speaking to the media at Choutuppal, Rajgopal Reddy said he had got more than 87,000 votes in the Munugode by-elections and keeping this in mind, he had decided to contest from the same constituency in the forthcoming election.

Stating that some quarters were intentionally spreading false propaganda on social media that he would resign from the BJP, he said there was no truth in those rumours.