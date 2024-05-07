Korutla Area Hospital duty doctor suspended over medical negligence

Dr Shravan Kumar will continue to remain under suspension until the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings/termination of all proceedings relating to the criminal charges.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 May 2024, 05:05 PM

Hyderabad: Commissioner, Telangana Vaidya Vidhan Parishad (TVVP), Dr J Ajaya Kumar has issued orders suspending Duty Doctor, Area Hospital, Korutla, Jagtial district, Dr V Shravan Kumar, who has a pending inquiry over charges of medical negligence that led to the death of an auto driver Nazibar Rahaman.

The auto driver suffered a severe sun stroke and was admitted to the Area Hospital in Korutla on Sunday. Within a short span, his vitals deteriorated and he passed, which triggered protests and allegations of medical negligence from his family members.

Dr Shravan Kumar will continue to remain under suspension until the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings/termination of all proceedings relating to the criminal charges.

The suspension has not gone down well with the members of Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA). “Dr Shravan was suspended without even conducting a proper inquiry into the development. According to our reports, Dr Shravan was physically attacked by the family members of the deceased. The TTGDA opposes the suspension and will come-up an action plan to protest against this decision in the coming days,” the association said.