Police raid illegal financers in Jagtial

They seized Rs.1.28 lakh in cash, promissory notes worth Rs 69 lakh and register books from the house of Arepelli Rajesham.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 April 2024, 08:08 PM

Jagtil: Police on Saturday conducted raids in the houses of illegal financiers across the district and seized cash, promissory notes and other documents. Korutla police carried out raids in the houses of more than ten illegal financers in Korutla town.

They seized Rs.1.28 lakh in cash, promissory notes worth Rs 69 lakh and register books from the house of Arepelli Rajesham.

Also Read Police raid illegal financers in Jagtial

Cops conducted raids in the house of Raja Goud in Satyakkapalli of Ibrahimpatnam mandal and seized promissory notes, cheques and notebooks worth Rs 38.14 lakh.

Promissory notes, cheques and notebooks worth Rs 8.33 lakh were recovered from the house of one Purushotham of Godur of Ibrahimpatnam mandal.