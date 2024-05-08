Senior doctors protest against suspension of duty doctor at Korutla Area Hospital, boycott duties

Wearing black badges, doctors from TTGDA and TGDA and HRDA raised slogans and demanded immediate revoking of Dr Shravan's suspension.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 May 2024, 07:02 PM

Hyderabad: Senior doctors across all government medical colleges boycotted their regular medical duties for an hour on Wednesday demanding immediate revocation of suspension of the Civil Assistant Surgeon (CAS), Dr Shravan Kumar, posted as duty doctor at Korutla Area Hospital.

Wearing black badges, doctors from Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA) and Telangana Government Doctors Association (TGDA) and Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) raised slogans and demanded immediate revoking of Dr Shravan’s suspension.

The HRDA withdrew plans to hold a rally at Osmania Medical College and relay hunger strike. “Due to election code, we did not get permission for a rally and relay hunger strike. However, we will continue to protest,” HRDA said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Telangana State, came out in support to the protesting doctors and in a press release, said, “The health department should immediately revoke the suspension and reinstate the doctor immediately. We also demand action against the culprits who attacked the doctor, paramedical staff and damaged the hospital.”

On Tuesday, the TVVP Commissioner had suspended Dr Shravan Kumar for alleged medical negligence in extending timely medical services to an auto driver who was admitted with severe sun stroke to Korutla Area Hospital. The auto driver passed away in the hospital triggering widespread protests from locals and the family members of the deceased.