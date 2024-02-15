Kothagudem artisans make mementoes for Sammakka Saralamma Jatara

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 February 2024, 06:30 PM

An ITDA official K Veeraswamy shows wooden mementoes made in the form of Sammakka Saralamma Gaddelu.

Kothagudem: For the first time, adivasi artisans from the district have had an opportunity to be a part of festivities of India’s biggest tribal fair, Medaram Sammakka Saralamma Jatara.

A group of artisans were engaged to make mementoes to present along with jarata invitations to dignitaries invited for the jatara, which takes place at Medaram in Mulugu district from February 21 to 24. The mementoes depict ‘Sammakka Sarakka Gaddelu (Altars)’.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Bhadrachalam ITDA’s Tribal Museum curator Kondru Veeraswamy informed that the Tribal Cultural Research and Training Institute (TCR&TI) Director V Sarveshwar Reddy chose the ITDA to prepare the mementoes.

A group of tribal artisans of Koya Cultural Arts and Wood Crafts led by Payam Krishna Murthy of Vaitnagaram of Dummugudem mandal made the mementoes at a workshop on ITDA premises. An order for 200 mementoes was placed and each one was priced at Rs 800.

The mementos have been sent to Hyderabad and were approved by CM A Revanth Reddy, Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha. The mementoes would accompany the invitations to be presented to the President, Vice President, Prime Minister and others.

The artisan Krishna Murthy stated that he was happy at getting the chance to make mementoes for world famous Sammakka Saralamma Jatara and thanked the State government for giving the opportunity. The mementoes were handmade; bamboo and teak wood used to make them, he said.