Kothagudem: Central Govt employee nabbed for instigating communal tension

Superintendent of Police Rohith Raju said that the accused, wearing a mask, was dropping letters in the postal department letter boxes. The letters contained abusive language

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 January 2024, 11:24 PM

SP B Rohith Raju speaking to the media in Kothagudem on Thursday.

Kothagudem: Police arrested a Central government employee who was allegedly writing letters to the common public to instigate communal tensions.

Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju said the 53-year-old accused, Gaikwad Kailash Kumar, was working as a senior clerk at the Heavy Water Plant, Manugur run by the Department of Atomic Energy in the district and lived at the Babu Camp area in Kothagudem town. For the last three months, he was allegedly writing letters addressed to people living in the Babu Camp area besides Hindu temples and mosques provoking communal sentiments. He was arrested by Chunchupalli police on Wednesday evening based on CCTV footage, the SP told the media here on Thursday.

Rohith Raju said that the accused, wearing a mask, was dropping letters in the postal department letter boxes. The letters contained abusive language. The accused confessed to the police he posted letters describing some women in the area in a vulgar manner. He was also involved in posting a letter in the name of Jihad to Venkateshwara Swamy Temple at Babu Camp last November. Six cases were booked against Kailash Kumar at Chunchupalli police station, the SP said.

Serious action would be initiated against those who were found to be provoking communal sentiments or posting objectionable messages on social media, the SP said.

He appreciated Kothagudem DSP Abdul Raheman, Chunchupalli CI Peddanna Kumar and SI Praveen Kumar for nabbing the accused.