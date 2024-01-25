Bandi Sanjay wants inquiry into ABVP leader incident

Bandi Sanjay wanted the government to take action against the cops responsible for the incident

Karimnagar: BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded the state government to conduct an immediate inquiry into the incident of ABVP state secretary Jhansi, who was dragged by her hair by cops moving on a scooter in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Terming the incident as dreadful, he wanted the government to take action against the cops responsible for the incident.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Sanjay Kumar said that Jhansi was a leader, who was honestly fighting on problems in the education sector in a peaceful manner. Was she a terrorist or naxalite to be treated in the way she was by the cops, he asked.