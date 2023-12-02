| Kothagudem Classical Singers Make Into Wonder Book Of Records

Kothagudem classical singers make into Wonder Book of Records

In an event titled ‘Harivarasanam Vishwamohanam’ sixty singers have recited 25 sankeethanas at Sri Dharmasastha Ayyappa Temple at Writer’s Basti.

Published Date - 08:06 PM, Sat - 2 December 23

Kothagudem: A troupe of classical singers in Kothagudem has entered into Wonder Book of Records for reciting devotional songs continuously for two hours.

In an event titled ‘Harivarasanam Vishwamohanam’ sixty singers have recited 25 sankeethanas at Sri Dharmasastha Ayyappa Temple at Writer’s Basti in Kothagudem marking Kartika Pournami.

The event was organised by Amruta Varshini Music Academy and was guided by a music teacher Alipireddy Udaya Bhaskar. Wonder Book of Records International south India coordinator Dr. Jyothi Ranga coordinated the event.

The temple dharmakartha Krishna Murthy, a noted doctor Nagaraju and Ayyappa devotees took part in the event. Certificates of the record were presented to the singers after the event.

Music teacher Udaya Bhaskar thanked the parents of the singers for their support in organising the event.