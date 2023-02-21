Kothagudem Collector reviews arrangements for Sri Rama Navami at Bhadradri

District Collector Anudeep Durishetty has directed the officials to complete arrangements for Sri Rama Navami at Bhadrachalam by March 25

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:20 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

Collector Anudeep D speaking at a review meeting in Kothagudem on Tuesday.

Kothagudem: District Collector Anudeep Durishetty has directed the officials to complete arrangements for Sri Rama Navami at Sri Sri Seetha Ramachandraswamy Devasthanam at Bhadrachalam in the district by March 25.

The Collector held a meeting with the officials here on Tuesday to review the arrangements for Sri Rama Navami to be celebrated on March 30 and ‘Pushkara Samrajya Pattabhishekam’ that would take place on March 31.

He told the temple authorities to make preparations for sale of online tickets from March 1 onwards. Ticket counters have to be set up at Kothagudem and Bhadrachalam RDO offices.

Steps have to be taken for shipping talambralu and prasadam through postal and RTC cargo services and at Mee-Seva centres, Durishetty said. He directed RTC officials to make arrangements for distributing talambralu free of cost to passengers in the buses and to operate additional buses to Bhadrachalam.

Mithila Stadium where the celebrations take place has to be divided into sectors. For each sector a district officer would be made in-charge. All concerned officials need to work in coordination with each other with a proper planning and monitoring of arrangements, the Collector suggested.

Focus has to be laid on sanitation, setting up toilets, supplying drinking water and butter milk. Barricades have to be put up at river Godavari to prevent devotees entering into the water besides deploying expert swimmers and boats.

Measures have to be taken to provide emergency medical care at Bhadrachalam Area Hospital and to keep 108 ambulances ready. The sale of liquor and meat during the festival days has to be stopped in the temple town, Durishetty told officials.

Similar arrangements have to be made at Parnasala, he noted. The temple EO Rama Devi, DPO Ramakanth, DRDO Madhusudhan Raju, DM&HO Dr. JVL Sirisha, RTO Venu, DRO Ashok Chakravarthy and others were present.