Kothagudem Collector, SP visit Maoist affected villages

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:05 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

Collector Anudeep D and SP Sunil Dutt on Friday visited Maoist affected villages in Cherla mandal in Kothagudem district.

Kothagudem: District Collector Anudeep Durishetty on Friday paid a surprise visit to Maoist-affected remote agency villages in the district on Telangana and Chhattisgarh borders.

The Collector along with Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Dutt visited Vunjupalli, Vaddipet and Pusuguppa villages in Cherla mandal. Their visit was kept secret until it was over as it was a Maoist-affected area and both the officials set off on two-wheelers from Cherla amid heavy security.

Anudeep and Dutt interacted with the tribals at Vunjupalli, Vaddipet and inquired about their problems. The locals wanted arrangements to be made for drinking water and to install motors to draw water from Taliperu river for irrigation.

Collector told the villagers that various development programmes were being carried out by the State government for the welfare of the people living in the Maoist-affected areas of the district. He assured them to address their problems.

Then they visited the Anganwadi Centre at Lenin Colony. The Collector asked the Angawadi worker about the children’s strength, what kind of nutritious food they were being served and checked the food prepared for the children and made some suggestions.

The officials also visited Joint Task Force camps set up for the police forces at Pusuguppa. CRPF 81 Bn senior commandant Sanjeev Kumar, OSD V Tirupathi, Bhadrachalam ASP Rohith Raj, Cherla CI, B Ashok, SB CI Raju and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .