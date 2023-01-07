Kothagudem: 2,700 candidates bag jobs at GSR Trust’s mega job mela

A total of 7470 unemployed youths registered for jobs while 2700 candidates were given offer letters by various companies

GSR Trust chairman and Director of Public Health Dr. Gadala Srinivas Rao addressing a gathering in Kothagudem on Saturday.

Kothagudem: A mega job mela organised by Dr. GSR Charitable Trust at Government Junior College here on Saturday received good response from job aspirants.

As many as 74 companies and 148 representatives of the companies attended the job fair. A total of 7470 unemployed youths registered for jobs while 2700 candidates were given offer letters by various IT, non-IT, pharma and others companies

Minimum monthly salary offered was Rs 12, 000 and the highest monthly salary was 35, 000 said the organisers. For offering jobs to those without minimum education and persons with disabilities (PwDs) special counters have been set up. 120 PwDs and 13 uneducated candidates were hired by different companies.

GSR Trust chairman and Director of Public Health Dr. G Srinivas Rao said with the trust, established in memory of his father he intends to give back to the society. Informing that many health camps were held in the past, he said he wanted to help unemployed youths through the job mela, adding that more such programmes would be taken up.