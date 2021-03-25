Kothagudem: Financial aid of Rs 30 lakh for kin of TRS leader killed by Maoists

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar thanked the TRS working president for extending support to the bereaved family

Khammam: Municipal Administration Minster K T Rama Rao handed over financial assistance of Rs 30 lakh to the family of a TRS leader slain by Maoists.

It may be recalled that TRS leader Maduri Bheemeshwara Rao was stabbed to death on October 11 last year at his residence at Alubaka village of Venkatapuram mandal that comes under the limits of Bhadrachalam Assembly segment.

After the incident, the State government promised to support the family. Delivering on the promise, Rama Rao, at a programme in Hyderabad on Thursday, handed over cheques for Rs 5 lakh on behalf of TRS and Rs 25 lakh from the government to the family.

The Minister also assured to provide a job to the deceased TRS leader’s son M Sai Kumar. The TRS leadership, he said, would always stand by the workers who strive for the party’s growth.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar thanked the TRS working president for extending support to the bereaved family. Legislators S Venkata Veeraiah, B Lakshminarayana and others were present.

