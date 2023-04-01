| Kothagudem Gsr Trust Comes To The Rescue Of Ailing Persons

Kothagudem: GSR Trust comes to the rescue of ailing persons

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:52 PM, Sat - 1 April 23

Kothagudem: The Dr. GSR Trust has come to the rescue of two ailing persons by arranging expensive surgeries free of cost.

The trust arranged for hip and other surgeries for a resident of Kothagudem, K Janardan Rao. Multiple surgeries worth Rs.20 lakh were successfully performed on him at a corporate hospital in Hyderabad.

Another heart patient, Mohammad Yakub Wali, successfully underwent an expensive angioplasty at Apollo Hospital under the aegis of the trust. The members of the patient’s families thanked the trust chairman Dr. Gadala Srinivasa Rao for his humanitarian gesture.