NGO constructs washrooms at government schools

Educational department assistant monitoring officer Nagarajashekar and special education coordinator Saidulu have on Tuesday inaugurated the facility provided by the company as part of its corporate social responsibility.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:14 PM, Tue - 18 April 23

Kothagudem: Paloncha based NGO Nava Limited has constructed a boys’ washroom at the Zilla Parishad High School at Pandurangapuram in the district.

Similarly, Mandal Parishad Development Officer G Ravindranath inaugurated a washroom built by the company at ZPHS, Jagannadhapuram. 100 renovated student desks were handed over to the school on the occasion.

District Revenue Officer S Chakravarthy launched the digital classes at Mandal Parishad Primary High School at Yerragunta village and handed over 35 student desks to the school.

AGM (materials) N Prasad, AGM (safety) MV Ravindra, chief liaisoning officer Khadarendra Babu, chief administrator D Shyam Sunder and others were present.