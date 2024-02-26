Kothagudem: Lecturer distributes free Inter Maths study material to students

The material has been distributed free of cost to students studying in Government Junior Colleges, KGBVs, Tribal and Social Welfare Residential Colleges in Kothagudem district.

By James Edwin Published Date - 26 February 2024, 07:47 PM

Kothagudem: A government contract lecturer in the district has come forward to help intermediate MPC students to prepare better for mathematics examinations.

The lecturer T Haribabu, who teaches mathematics at the Tribal Welfare Residential Junior College at Gundala in the district, has prepared first year mathematics paper-1B material covering the topic-Applications of Derivatives and second year mathematics paper-2B material covering the topic-Integration.

He got the material published with the financial support from Arrow Publications of Paloncha in the district.

The subject material was released recently by district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala, who also wrote a foreword for the books. The Collector appreciated Hari Babu for preparing and distributing the material for the benefit of poor students in the district.

Speaking to Telangana Today, the lecturer informed that the topics Applications of Derivatives and Integration were difficult to grasp as the students were not taught the topics in the school and they would be learning the topics only after joining the intermediate.Learning the topics is very important for students in their further studies. The subject material would greatly be helpful for students to reduce stress during exams and score high marks in mathematics in an easy way, he noted.

Haribabu informed that he is currently preparing material for intermediate paper-1A and paper-2B and it would be readied next year for distribution to the students. District Intermediate Education Officer B Sulochana Rani said that free supply of the material would be beneficial to the students to get good marks in the exams.EOM