Kothagudem: Man tortures wife; in-laws lodge complaint with police

The woman’s father Shaik Jani Miya of Mukundapuram lodged a complaint with Yellandu police.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 May 2024, 07:41 PM

Kothagudem: The father of a woman lodged a complaint against his son-in-law, who allegedly was torturing her. The woman’s father Shaik Jani Miya of Mukundapuram lodged a complaint with Yellandu police. He said that his daughter Noorjahan Begum fell in love with Shaik Khaza of Mustafa Nagar in Khammam and married him three years ago. Jani Miya complained that his son-in-law had been subjecting his daughter to physical and psychological abuse by beating her with a belt and sticks, then took videos, which were sent to his relatives Saleem and Sharif in Yellandu one week ago. He further said that Khaza’s mother Fatima was also beating his daughter and urged the police to find out the whereabouts of Noorjahan Begum as there was no information about her. Proper action should be taken against Khaza and Fatima, he asked the police.