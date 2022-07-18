Kothagudem: MBBS student donates her hair to cancer patients

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:52 PM, Mon - 18 July 22

An MBBS student D Akshaya Ramesh of Kothagudem donated her hair to cancer patients.

Kothagudem: In a kind gesture towards the cancer patients an MBBS student from Kothagudem has donated her hair for the purpose of making hair wigs for the patients. The student, Devanapalli Akshaya Ramesh, studying MBBS second year at Surabhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Siddipet wanted to help the cancer patients who lose hair due to chemotherapy and decided to donate her hair to a charitable organisation that collects hair from people and make wigs for the patients.

Akshaya’s father Devanapalli Ramesh speaking to Telangana Today on Monday informed that her daughter came with the idea of donating her hair to a Hyderabad based Shiva Hair Wigs and at first the family members were a bit shocked at her decision but she managed to convince them. “Though my daughter’s decision was a little bit difficult for us, I am very happy at her kindheartedness as no young girl would generally be willing to tonsure her head even for a religious reason”, Ramesh noted.

Appreciations poured in for Akshaya for her good Samaritan act. The town based scribes Reshwanth Panduga, Ragalla Pravin, MA Wahab, MA Jameel, TV Naga Chary, Bangari Hari, AAP leader Sathish Gundapaneni, retired additional SP B Ashok Kumar and others appreciated the medical student’s kind gesture and said everyone should emulate her.