Kothagudem: Police Association condemns Revanth Reddy’s remarks against Mahabubnagar police

It was not proper to criticise the police who while performing their duties risk their lives to maintain law and order, said S Srinivasa Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

File Photo

Kothagudem: Kothagudem District Police Officers’ Association president S Srinivasa Rao strongly condemned the remarks made by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy against Mahabubnagar police.

In a statement released here on Tuesday he said Congress leader’s comments hurt policemen’s sentiments. It was not proper to criticise the police who while performing their duties risk their lives to maintain law and order, he said.

The Telangana police were getting a reputation in the country with their people-friendly policing and gaining the support of the people. Revanth Reddy should introspect how far it was correct to make humiliating and untrue accusations against police without any evidence, Srinivas Rao said.

No matter which government was in power, the police would always work under the law and judicial system. Police were not afraid of anyone’s threats, he said while advising the Congress leader to avoid commenting against the police.

Also Read Police associations condemn Revanth’s remarks on Police