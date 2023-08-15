Police associations condemn Revanth’s remarks on Police

The District Police Associations have condemned the remarks of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on the Mahabubnagar Police.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 06:36 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

Police Associatioin Sangareddy district President S Durga Reddy (left)

Sangareddy: The District Police Associations have condemned the remarks of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on the Mahabubnagar Police. Coming down heavily on the TPCC President for his objectionable comments, District Police Association Sangareddy president S Durga Reddy asked Revanth to introspect what kind of comments he made against the police.

Stating that Telangana Police had won accolades in the country for their practices, Durga Reddy said the police remained dedicated to the service of the people round the clock. Siddipet District Police Association president M Ravindar Reddy said some political parties were making such comments for their political gain. The police were discharging their duties without any partiality towards any religion or political party, he said.