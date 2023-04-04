Kothagudem: SCCL opencast mines achieve record production

Opencast mines in Kothagudem area of SCCL have achieved a record level of coal production by producing 12.58 million tons coal

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:18 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

A View Of An Opencast Mine

Kothagudem: Opencast mines in Kothagudem area of SCCL have achieved a record level of coal production by producing 12.58 million tons coal during the financial year 2022-23.

The JVR opencast-2 mine and Kistaram opencast mine at Sathupalli produced 10 million tons two million tons coal respectively during the period, both achieving 100 percent target.

Putting together the production of underground mines and opencast mines Kothagudem area produced 12.8 million tons and thus topped all the SCCL areas in terms of coal production.

Despite disruption in coal production due to rains in monsoon season and recent unseasonal rains the opencast mines in the area were able to achieve coal production targets set for the period, Kothagudem area General Manager Jakkam Ramesh said.

This was made possible with proper planning, collective efforts by workers and officials. The same enthusiasm would be continued in the current financial year to achieve coal production target and dispatching the coal produced, he noted.

SCCL Director (Finance) N Balram said the JVR OC-2 created a record in the company’s history by producing 10 million tons of coal in a year. The amount of efforts put up by the workers and the officials were really appreciable, he said.

The company has planned to produce large quantity of coal in Naini coal blocks in Odisha. The company aims to achieve 80 million tons coal production in the next two years, he added.