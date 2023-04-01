Singareni records highest annual coal production of 671 lakh tonnes during 2022-23

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:14 PM, Sat - 1 April 23

Photo: Twitter/Singareni Public Relations

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has achieved the highest ever annual production of 671 lakh tonnes of coal during the financial year 2022-23. This is 3.25 percent higher than the production of 650 lakh tonnes achieved in 2021-22.

The company transported about 667 lakh tonnes of coal during the current fiscal, which is two percent more than the previous year. Besides Telangana, the company has supplied coal to thermal power stations in eight States and to about 2,000 industries across the country.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Company Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar said that on March 31, Singareni surpassed the record of 2.59 lakh tonnes achieved on March 11, 2016, by transporting 2.64 lakh tonnes of coal, the highest in its history. Encouraged by the coal production turnover achieved during the current fiscal, the company has set a target of 750 lakh tonnes of coal production for 2023-24 fiscal, he said.

Singareni has also created a new record by clearing 418 million cubic metres of overburden during the current fiscal, which is seven percent higher than the 392 million cubic metres achieved in 2017-18, Sridhar said.

Commenting on the performances of various mines under the company, Sridhar said out of the total 11 coal mine areas under Singareni, five had achieved more than 100 percent targets. The performances of open cast mines too were very encouraging, with 11 out of 18 open cast mines, which are the main sources of coal production in Singareni, achieving 100 percent production, he said, adding that underground mines too performed well during the current fiscal, with 8 mines achieving more than 100 percent production.

Thermal Power:

The Singareni Thermal Power Station located at Jaipur in Mancherial district has generated 9304 million units of electricity and supplied 8741 million units of electricity to the State grid in the current fiscal.

In the six years of its inception, the plant had generated 57,752 million units of electricity and supplied 54,278 million units of electricity to the State grid and had been contributing to the energy needs of the State, he said, adding that 325 million units of electricity would be produced during 2023-24 fiscal from 9 solar power plants established across Singareni.

He said that till now, a total of 596 million units of electricity have been generated through solar power plants, while 584 million units of electricity have been connected to Transco. Thus, 50 percent of Singareni’s electricity consumption has been saved.

• Total production: 671 lakh tonnes

• Last Year Production: 650 lakh tonnes

• Next Fiscal Target: 750 lakh tonnes

• Overburden Clearance: 418 mcm

• Mine area over 100% production: 5

• Opencast Mines over 100% production: 11

• Underground mines over 100% production: 8

• STPS Total Production: 9304 mu

• Solar Power Total Production: 596 mu