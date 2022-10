Siddipet: ATM dispenses Rs 2,000 instead of Rs 1,000; people queue up

Published Date - 07:21 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

Customers queued up at BOI ATM in Siddipet on Tuesday.

Siddipet: An ATM of the Bank of India, which reportedly started dispensing Rs.2,000 denomination notes even when the customer tried to withdraw Rs 1,000, led to a crowd queuing up outside the ATM in Siddipet town.

As the news spread rapidly, many more kept turning up at the ATM and tried their luck. The bank officials meanwhile rushed to the ATM and corrected the technical glitch. Officials said they were collecting the data of customers who got the extra cash.