Kothagudem: Vocational tools expo held in Burgampahad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 July 2024, 08:09 PM

Kothagudem: Vocational tools expo was organised at Pratham ITC MSK Vocational Training Centre (electrical), Burgampahad in the district marking World Youth Skills Day

The expo was held to make students learn about the people with the skills that need to thrive in the ever-evolving job market in accordance with this year’s theme, ‘Youth Skills for Peace and Development’.

Nearly 350 students and youth from schools and colleges in Burgampahad mandal visited the centre, where interactive workshops on vocational tools and skill demonstrations showcasing in-demand trades and professions were made.

The students were explained about the electrical tools, their uses and precautions to be followed while handling electrical equipment at home and outside, said a release.