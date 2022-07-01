Kothagudem: Woman loses life due to ambulance breakdown

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:43 PM, Fri - 1 July 22

Kothagudem: An incident of a tribal woman losing her life because of breakdown of a 108 emergency ambulance came to light in the district.

It was said that the deceased Madvi Chukudi (21) of Rallapuram in Cherla mandal consumed poison on Thursday due to some family issues and fell unconscious. Her family members informed the ambulance service and managed to carry her to the main road two kilometres away from the village.

But the ambulance carrying the patient stopped after travelling some distance and could not move even as the family members and the locals tugged it. Then the woman was taken on a motorbike to the government hospital at Cherla, where the medical officer Sai Kalyan declared her dead.

It was alleged that the ambulance was in bad condition for a long time and often faced starting problems. Had the ambulance functioned normally the woman could have reached the hospital in time giving her a chance to survive, noted the villagers.