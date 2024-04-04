Krishna River Management Board postpones meeting

It is likely to be held again on April 12 at Jala Soudha in Hyderabad. The meeting is considered important because the review on the water availability in the joint projects and their sharing.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 April 2024, 07:29 PM

(File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Krishna River Management Board postponed its three-member committee meeting scheduled for Thursday as the engineers-in-chief of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states could not turn up because their preoccupation with more important assignments.

Though the water level in the NSP dropped to 513 ft today, it is expected to yield little over 11 tmc, of which AP has an entitlement of Rs 2.6 tmc. It is expected to commence its last spell of drawl from April 8.

Telangana State has been drawing 500 cusecs to meet its drinking water needs for the past three days. The River Board is expected to decide the sharing of the water left over in the project between the two states.