KRMB to convene meeting in Hyderabad on Thursday

The water indents of both the States would be reviewed taking into considerable the availability of water in the live storage of both the projects.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 April 2024, 07:54 PM

Hyderabad; The three-member committee of the Krishna River Management Board is scheduled to meet in Jala Soudha here on Thursday to discuss the drinking water needs of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh States.

The reservoir level at Srisailam has already dropped below the minimum draw down level (MDDL) and at NSP, it is close to the MDDL.

Sources said that AP has sought postponement of the meeting and no decision was taken yet by the river board so far.