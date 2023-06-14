Krishnam Raju, Naresh to represent India in Senior Asian Beach Volleyball Championship

Senior Asian Beach Volleyball Championship will be held at Pingtan, Fujian in China from June 23 to June 26

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

Hyderabad: Beach volleyball players Krishnam Raju and T Naresh have been selected to represent India in the upcoming Senior Asian Beach Volleyball Championship which will be held at Pingtan, Fujian in China from June 23 to June 26.

Both work as inspectors in Customs and Central Tax GST department in Hyderabad. The top 32 pairs from the continent will qualify for the event and the duo is ranked 26. They are also the reigning national champions.

