KT Rama Rao lashes out over Gopanpally flyover not being open to public

Stating that the project was initiated by the BRS government, he demanded it to be immediately opened.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 12 July 2024, 03:05 PM
Hyderabad: Former MA&UD minister K.T. Rama Rao criticized the authorities over why the Gopanpally flyover remains inaccessible to the public despite its construction being completed.

In a tweet on Friday, he wrote, “This is what happens when we have an inept government and clueless leadership! The Gopanpally flyover, initiated by the BRS Government to bring relief to residents around Nallagandla, Gopanpally, Tellapur, and Chandanagar, was completed a few months ago. But even today, it is awaiting inauguration because CM is busy shuttling between bosses in Delhi and the houses of BRS legislators.”

Adding that the Congress Government is prioritizing their personal PR over the convenience of the people, he warned that the people might throw it open themselves.

 

