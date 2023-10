T Harish Rao And KT Rama Rao Allegations Against Congress | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023

During Income Tax (I-T) raids in Karnataka, where a reported Rs 42 crore in cash was discovered, Telangana's BRS ruling party accused the Congress of attempting to influence the Telangana Assembly elections with financial support.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:14 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

