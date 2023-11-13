Telangana Elections 2023, Sircilla: One-Sided Win For KTR? | KT Rama Rao vs KK Mahender Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:40 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

Sircilla’s Rs 1,000 crore textile industry, sustaining over 18,000 families, plays a pivotal role in the electoral landscape, notably for BRS Working President and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao in the upcoming November 30 Assembly polls. The region witnessed a reversal in migration trends under Rama Rao’s leadership, with increased employment for weavers and migrants from other states contributing to the thriving industry.