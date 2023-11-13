Telangana Elections 2023, Sircilla: One-Sided Win For KTR? | KT Rama Rao vs KK Mahender Reddy

The region witnessed a reversal in migration trends under Rama Rao's leadership, with increased employment for weavers and migrants from other states contributing to the thriving industry.
Sircilla’s Rs 1,000 crore textile industry, sustaining over 18,000 families, plays a pivotal role in the electoral landscape, notably for BRS Working President and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao in the upcoming November 30 Assembly polls. The region witnessed a reversal in migration trends under Rama Rao’s leadership, with increased employment for weavers and migrants from other states contributing to the thriving industry.