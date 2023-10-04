| Ktaka Hc Slaps Fine On State Govt For Negligence In Submitting Report On Public Toilets In Bluru

K’taka HC slaps fine on state govt for negligence in submitting report on public toilets in B’luru

The bench headed by Justice PrasannaB. Varale and Justice Krishna S. Dixit also directed the Secretary in the Urban Development Department to personally attend the court proceedings on November 2.

By IANS Published Date - 09:38 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday imposed Rs 5 lakh fine on the state government for negligence in submitting a report on the management of public toilets in state capital Bengaluru.

The government made a submission to the court regarding the steps taken to address the improper management of public toilets. The PIL in this regard was filed by the LetzKit Foundation, stating that the government should be responsible towards the citizens of Bengaluru.

Accordingly, the state government was directed to submit a report on the construction of public toilets and the maintenance of hygiene. But the report has not been submitted yet, the petitioner’s counsel pointed out. The high court has rapped the Bengaluru civic agency with regard to monitoring public toilets.

As per the population of Bengaluru, a minimum of 20,000 urinals and 15,000 public toilets are needed. But, the city has only 10 per cent of them.