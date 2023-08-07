KTR announces multiple initiatives for weavers on National Handlooms Day

The State government has also launched a special programme of issuing identification cards for all weavers and ancillary workers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:37 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The State government on Monday announced multiple initiatives and schemes for the welfare of weavers on the occasion of National Handlooms Day.

These included Telangana Chenetha Maggam, Nethannaku Health Card, extension of Nethannaku Bima, a revised ‘Chenetha Mithra’ scheme and an increase in ex-gratia for TESCO members.

In addition, the Pochampally Handloom Park will be revived by the State government

Announcing these at the Handlooms Day celebrations at Manneguda, Handlooms Minister KT Rama Rao said as part of the revised Chenetha Mithra scheme, the subsidy component being extended by the State government to weavers on raw materials would be directly deposited into their accounts. This would amount to Rs.3,000 per month to each weaver and the exercise would commence from next month.

Earlier weavers had to purchase raw materials from the National Handlooms Development Corporation and there was a delay in uploading the invoice details into the system. Now, as the subsidy component would be deposited directly into the bank accounts, it would help weavers a lot, the Minister said .

As per requests from the weavers, the State government also decided to extend the Nethanna Ku Bima insurance coverage till 75 years of age under the thrift programme. At present, the insurance coverage of Rs.5 lakh was being extended to weavers aged between 18 to 59 years.

A new initiative of issuing Chenetha Health Cards was also launched by the Minister on the occasion. As part of this, the outpatient coverage was enhanced from Rs.15,000 to Rs.25,000. Apart from regular dermatology and respiratory ailments, other diseases have also been included in the Health Card service.

Introducing the Telangana Chenetha Maggam programme, the Minister said all the pit looms in the State were now being upgraded into frame looms. As many as 10,652 frame looms would be set up with a cost of Rs.40.50 crore spending nearly Rs.38,000 for each frame loom. These frame looms would aid in improving the production quality, reduce physical strain for weavers and facilitate in coming up with new designs for sarees and other products.

The State government has also launched a special programme of issuing identification cards for all weavers and ancillary workers. These cards are being incorporated with all the details of the weavers, which would make things convenient for government in extending further support.

Another important initiative was enhancing the weavers’ members’ exgratia and strengthening the TSCO, the apex handloom weavers cooperative society in the State. At present, in case of a weaver’s death, Rs.12,500 was being offered and this has now been increased to Rs.25,000.

The cash credit limit was increased to Rs.200 crore and this would be implemented through DCCBs and TSCOB in districts, the Minister said, adding that considering requests of weavers, the State government would explore possibilities of extending support for constructing group sheds or individual sheds for weavers at their homes.

When the Centre was imposing a 5 per cent GST on handlooms, abolishing the Handlooms Board, Powerlooms Board and the ICICI Lombard Insurance scheme for weavers, the State government was taking up many initiatives for weavers’ welfare in the State, he said.

Stating that there would be a coalition government at the Centre and BRS would play a key role after the 2024 elections, Rama Rao said if a Indian Institute of Handlooms Technology or National Textiles Research Institute had to be established in Telangana, the role of the BRS would have to be significant at the Centre. “We also have to get additional funds,” he said.

The Minister also laid the foundation for a Convention Centre and Handlooms and Handicrafts Museum at Uppal Bhagayath. This apart, the Pochampally Handloom Park was also taken over by the government. Handlooms stalls would be set up in all bus and railway stations in the State to facilitate more marketing for the weavers’ products, he said, assuring that cases would be booked against the power looms units that replicate Ikkat designs of Puttapaka handloom weavers.

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, MLC L Ramana and others also spoke on the occasion.