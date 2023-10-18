KTR assures justice to Pravallika as per law, promises help to family

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao assured the family of Marri Pravallika, who died by suicide recently, that the person responsible for her death would be punished. He also promised all possible assistance to the bereaved family including a job to Pravallika’s brother Pranay.

Pravallika’s family members – mother Marri Vijaya, father Marri Linganna, and brother Marri Pranay, met Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here on Wednesday. The family hailing from Bikkajipally in Warangal district, sought justice to Pravallika who died by suicide, allegedly due to harassment meted out by Shivaram. They urged the State government to ensure severe punishment to him.

Rama Rao, who expressed his condolences at Pravallika’s death, assured all possible help to the family. He urged the family to stay strong. He assured all possible support from the State government to the family members including a job to Pravallika’s brother Pranay.

He also spoke with the Director General of Police, and urged to expedite the investigation. He said the family had suffered an irreplaceable loss which unfortunately, it could not be undone. He assured Pravallika’s family members that every effort would be made to ensure that the person responsible for Pravalika’s tragic death faces punishment as per law.