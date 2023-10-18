KTR assures job calendar for government jobs

Assuring to fulfill the government job dreams of the unemployed youth, Rama Rao said the State government took the initiative to fill up 2.30 lakh government job vacancies during the last nine and half years.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:33 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

File Photo

Karimnagar: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said recruitment would be done to government vacancies every year through TSPSC by announcing a job calendar if the BRS was re-elected in the next assembly election.

Assuring to fulfill the government job dreams of the unemployed youth, Rama Rao said the State government took the initiative to fill up 2.30 lakh government job vacancies during the last nine and half years.

Already, 1.30 lakh vacancies were filled and the remaining would also be filled soon, the Minister assured while participating in the Praja Ashirvada Sabha in Karimnagar town on Wednesday.

Talking about the recent death of Pravallika in Hyderabad, Rama Rao came down heavy on opposition parties for politicizing the issue.

Though she took an extreme step due to harassment of a youth, opposition parties were blaming the government for their political gains. The family had approached him and asked the government to ensure capital punishment to the accused, he said.

The Minister said he had assured all support to the family besides a job to Pravallika’s brother.