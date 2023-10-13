Assembly polls will be all about BRS progress vs empty promises of Opposition parties: KTR

Rama Rao stressed that the Assembly polls were not just about electing MLAs but an opportunity where voters evaluate not only the party's ideology, caste or religion but also various factors especially the leader who will become the Chief Minister.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Hyderabad: The ensuing elections to Telangana Assembly will be all about the BRS’ progressive report of nine and half years against the empty promises of the Opposition parties, declared the party working president and Minister KT Rama Rao. He said the BRS was way ahead of its political rivals and will perform better than the previous elections.

Rama Rao stressed that the Assembly polls were not just about electing MLAs but an opportunity where voters evaluate not only the party’s ideology, caste or religion but also various factors especially the leader who will become the Chief Minister. He exuded confidence that the people of Telangana would consider the progress achieved by the BRS government under Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, before casting their vote.

In an informal interaction with media persons here on Friday, Rama Rao said the majority of the 114 candidates announced by the BRS have already completed their first round of campaigning in their respective constituencies. The list of the remaining five candidates will be released in a couple of days.

“While the BRS is gearing up for the second spell of campaign, the Opposition parties are yet to release the first list. The Congress party, which does not have effective candidates in 40 segments including 25 of 29 in Hyderabad and erstwhile Rangareddy districts, is boasting of winning 70 constituencies,” he said. He stated that the BJP which lost deposits in 105 constituencies in last elections will lose them again in 110 segments and the winning constituencies will be confined to a single digit.

The BRS working president felt that no ideology was left in the Telangana Congress and the TPCC chief was busy in allocating tickets to those who paid for them. He mentioned a conversation with a Congress leader who had been asked for Rs 15 crore for a particular seat in Hyderabad.

Rama Rao pointed out that his remarks against the Congress’ corruption in Karnataka were proved right when the officials discovered Rs 42 crore from a Congress corporator’s house on Friday morning. He cited unofficial sources to say that around Rs 8 crore of total amount, was already sent to Kodangal. He emphasized the importance of ethical campaign practices and urged parties to engage voters based on their performance and achievements, rather than resorting to illegal practices.

Referring to allegations by union Home Minister Amit Shah, he criticised the former for spreading blatant lies without any concern for the BJP-led Central government’s acknowledgement of Telangana’s achievements under the BRS regime. He demanded that Amit Shah apologise to people of Telangana for his remarks. He also found fault with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for criticising every opponent party as corrupt.

Rama Rao went on to reiterate the achievements of the BRS government in Telangana, showcasing the State’s top rankings in various indices of NITI Aayog and RBI reports. He underlined the party’s focus on governance, development and welfare. He observed that Rahul Gandhi is not a leader, but a reader who reads script given by his party leaders and does not pay interest to learning and understanding the actual issues.

The BRS leader stressed that the upcoming elections are not just about electing representatives but are a contest between Telangana’s pride and arrogance of the Gujarat and Delhi leaders. “We are a performing party, while the Congress and the BJP are parties with empty promises. While the Congress implemented only 5-10 per cent of its key promises made in the manifestoes of 2004 and 2009, the BRS realised around 90-95 per cent of its electoral promises,” he asserted.