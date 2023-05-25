Nalgonda IT hub to be open in three months: Kancherla

The construction of the IT Hub building in Nalgonda was nearing completion, with essential facilities such as electricity and internet connectivity to be made available shortly

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy was speaking at a media conference at Nalgonda on Thursday.

Nalgonda: Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy on Thursday said the Nalgonda IT Hub would be open within three months, providing employment opportunities to 3,000 young individuals.

Addressing the media here, Reddy said 16 IT companies had already committed to establishing their units in the IT Hub. The foundation stone for the IT Hub was laid by IT Minister K T Rama Rao in December 2021, with a budget of Rs 75 crore. The construction of the IT Hub building was nearing completion, with essential facilities such as electricity and internet connectivity to be made available shortly. Rama Rao was scheduled to visit Nalgonda in the first week of June to inaugurate various development projects and lay the foundation for various works, altogether worth Rs 139 crore. Over the last four years, Nalgonda town had witnessed remarkable progress and significant improvements in facilities. The beautification efforts had notably transformed the appearance of Nalgonda, while road widening and junction development projects were already completed. The hub, once open, would fulfill the decade-long aspiration of the local population to have software jobs in their hometown, he said.

Bhupal Reddy also announced the completion of the Government Medical College building in Nalgonda.

Pointing out that the announcement by the Congress government in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh on an IT Tower in Nalgonda had never materialized, he said Komatireddy Venkat Reddy was the IT Minister in that government but still could not make the hub a reality. Criticizing Congress leaders for their lack of attention to Nalgonda’s development, he said if Venkat Reddy were to contest from the Nalgonda assembly constituency in the next elections, he would lose his deposit, highlighting the growing sentiment against Venkat Reddy.

