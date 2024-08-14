KTR cautions over Congress Govt’s rapid accumulation of debt

14 August 2024

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao raised an alarm over the Congress government’s rapid accumulation of over Rs 50,000 crore debt in just eight months since coming to power.

Stating that a huge debt in such a short span was unprecedented in Telangana’s history, he warned that if this trend continued, Telangana would face a debt burden of Rs 4-5 lakh crore by the end of the Congress government‘s term.

Reacting to news reports on the mounting debts under the Congress regime, Rama Rao questioned whether this was the “change” the Congress promised, noting that the debt was incurred without the launch of any new projects. He was confident that the people of Telangana had now realised the deceit of the Congress and would hold it accountable at the appropriate time.

He contrasted the current situation with the BRS government‘s record, stating that by 2023, the State had a surplus budget of Rs 5,900 crore. He accused the Congress of turning this surplus into a massive debt, all while misleading the public with false claims about the State’s financial health during the BRS regime. He argued that the Congress had spread misinformation to tarnish the BRS’s image, only to now break all records in borrowing.