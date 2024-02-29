| Ktr Challenges Revanth Reddy To Quit As Cm And Battle It Out In Malkajgiri For Ls Seat

In a tit-for-tat exchange, BRS working president KT Rama Rao responded to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's challenge to secure at least one seat in the upcoming Parliament elections by issuing a challenge of his own.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 February 2024, 05:15 PM

Hyderabad: Responding in equal measure and more at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s challenge to win at least one seat in the ensuing Parliament elections, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday challenged the Chief Minister to resign from his post and as Kodangal MLA to fight it out in the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat.

“I too will resign as Sircilla MLA and contest from the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat. Let’s decide in just one seat,” Rama Rao said.

Suggesting the Chief Minister to refrain from indulging in “silly politics”, the BRS working president also challenged him to fulfill his promises including the Rs.2 lakh farm loan waiver, Rs.2,500 monthly financial assistance to women and the 420 promises made to the people.

Speaking to the media here ahead of the ‘Chalo Medigadda’ programme of the BRS slated for Friday, Rama Rao took potshots at Revanth Reddy’s ‘payment quota’ backdoor entry into the top seats of the Congress, including that of the TPCC president and even the Chief Ministerial post. He also ridiculed the Congress system of State units paying for the national unit’s activities.

“Why are building permissions being kept on hold in GHMC and HMDA limits? This is being done to carry payment bags to New Delhi,” he said, also asking: “If I am from the management quota, to which quota do Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi belong?”

The BRS working president demanded the State government to initiate rectification measures at Medigadda and supply water to the farming community. “We are accepting Revanth Reddy’s challenge and will take up rectification measures and supply water. In the political witchhunt to blame the BRS, farmers should not be troubled,” Rama Rao said.