KTR condoles demise of former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki

Recalls his interactions with her on a few occasions and prays that her soul rest in peace

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 August 2024, 10:46 AM

Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki. Photo: File

Hyderabad: BRS working president and former Minister KT Rama Rao condoled the demise of Susan Wojcicki, former chief executive officer of video sharing platform YouTube.

In a post on X, Rama Rao recalled his interactions with her on a few occasions and prayed that her soul rest in peace.

Saddened to hear of the demise of the dynamic Susan Wojcicki, Former CEO of YouTube who I had the pleasure of interacting with on a few occasions Prayers for her family and friends. May her soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/eAkaIRTMaT — KTR (@KTRBRS) August 11, 2024

He also extended his condolences to her family and friends.