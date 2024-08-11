Sunday, Aug 11, 2024
KTR condoles demise of former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki

Recalls his interactions with her on a few occasions and prays that her soul rest in peace

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 11 August 2024, 10:46 AM
Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki. Photo: File

Hyderabad: BRS working president and former Minister KT Rama Rao condoled the demise of Susan Wojcicki, former chief executive officer of video sharing platform YouTube.

In a post on X, Rama Rao recalled his interactions with her on a few occasions and prayed that her soul rest in peace.

He also extended his condolences to her family and friends.

