KTR condoles demise of former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki

Hyderabad: BRS working president and former Minister KT Rama Rao condoled the demise of Susan Wojcicki, former chief executive officer of video sharing platform YouTube.
In a post on X, Rama Rao recalled his interactions with her on a few occasions and prayed that her soul rest in peace.
Saddened to hear of the demise of the dynamic Susan Wojcicki, Former CEO of YouTube who I had the pleasure of interacting with on a few occasions
Prayers for her family and friends. May her soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/eAkaIRTMaT
— KTR (@KTRBRS) August 11, 2024
He also extended his condolences to her family and friends.