KTR expresses shock at Cyrus Mistry’s death

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:29 PM, Sun - 4 September 22

(File Photo)

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday expressed shock over the demise of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, who died in a road accident in Palghar district, Maharashtra.

The Minister tweeted “Shocked totally! One of the most humble, dignified & nice humans who I’ve had the pleasure of being a friend over the last 8 years; Cyrus Mistry is no more! Rest in peace Cyrus. Yet another good soul Gone too soon,”