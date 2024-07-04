UK polls: Labour Party expected to form govt after 14 years

Most poll predictions project over 400 seats for the party

By IANS Published Date - 4 July 2024, 10:05 AM

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer arrives for a visit to the West Regwm Farm Events Venue in Whitland, Carmarthenshire, while on the election campaign trail, in Wales on Wednesday. Photo: AP

New Delhi: The Labour Party is expected to form the new government in the UK after 14 years of Conservative rule as the country goes to polls on Thursday.

As per British media reports, most of the poll predictions have projected over 400 seats for the Labour Party. In 1997, former Prime Minister and Labour Party leader Tony Blair won 418 seats, which ended 18 years of Conservative rule.

The UK operates under a first-past-the-post electoral system where voters elect representatives in 650 constituencies. Any party has to win at least 326 seats to form the government in the UK while its leader will become the Prime Minister.

If any party fails to get a majority, the incumbent Prime Minister gets the first opportunity to form a coalition government.

Labour Party, Conservative Party, Liberal Democrats, Reform UK, Scottish National Party (SNP) and the Green Party are some of the major political parties on the country’s political landscape.